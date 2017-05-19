Cal's carving out a career in media

CALLUM Gordon has plans to carve out a niche and make his own career happen amid a tough job market facing millennials.

The Pomona student was presented as a semi-finalist in the online achievement category of the Queensland Young Achiever Awards earlier this month, an opportunity he said inspired him to take his next step to a career in the media.

"Since getting that award, it's really prompted me to move forward and start a new project, so I've just started Conversations with Cal,” Callum said.

"It's an online talk show. I'll discuss different topics on the Coast, so events, lifestyle, but also educational topics like mental health, domestic violence.

"There's all the big commercial news like Seven, WIN, Nine, but there's nothing locally that's independent and can go to events and speak to people really casually.

"I want Conversations with Cal to tell real stories. There's nothing really on the online sphere for the Coast - that's a real market for me to go after.”

Callum is finishing the last semester of his Bachelor of Communication at the University of the Sunshine Coast while taking on an internship with Noosa alive!

He's also lending his time fundraising and promoting the domestic violence campaign Purple Sky, writing for a soon-to- be-released magazine, teaching journalism to nine-12-year-olds at a Montessori college and holding down a part-time job at Officeworks.

Callum is passionate about challenging the paradigm that millennials are "lazy” and expect everything to be handed to them.

"Young people do so much for their community, they have to create their own work, their own opportunities,” Callum said.

"All of my friends are so dedicated to what they're studying and their internships and part-time work and volunteering.

"Politicians focus on the negative things about young people instead of focussing on the positive.

"It's not just going to be handed to us. We need to create our own jobs.

"I might not make money from the Conversations with Cal for a couple of years, but I'm hoping that community support will really help me through and help it become successful.”

Conversations with Cal will go live soon. In the meantime, follow Callum at callumgordon.com.