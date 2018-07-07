Cam saves world, straw by straw

THE LAST STRAW: Peregian State School student Cam Spooner, 9, hard at work.

CAM Spooner, 9, is a student of Peregian Springs State School and a junior ambassador for Plastic Free Noosa.

He has campaigned to reduce single use plastics since 2017 and recently ran a campaign where he signed up several local businesses to Strawless March, where they stopped using plastic straws for a month to try it out. Most businesses have continued since.

Following on from Strawless March, a screening of the half-hour Straws seemed the obvious choice, happening at the school on Thursday, July 26 at 7.30pm.

"We are so pleased to screen this film,” Cam's mum Mandie said.

"Bringing our community together to watch Straws will undoubtedly inspire people to change their personal use of straws and other single use plastics.”

Cam and Mandie believe everyone should 'just take action'.

"We started randomly; we just wanted to inspire and educate people”.

"If a nine-year-old can, then you can,” he said.

Tickets are $4 for a family of four at www.stickytickets. com.au/71352.