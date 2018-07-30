Cameron v Cooper - Storm is brewing

A STORM v Roosters grand final is shaping as the most likely scenario according to Ladbrokes' bookmakers, an outcome that would pit former friends and teammates Cameron Smith and Cooper Cronk against each other on the biggest stage of all.

The Storm had their odds trimmed from $4 to $3.50 after trouncing Canberra on Saturday night, while the Roosters went from $4.50 to $3.75 after taking care of one-time premiership favourite, St George Illawarra, on Sunday evening.

"I can't imagine there would be too many fans of other NRL clubs who really want either Melbourne or the Roosters to win the premiership, but it certainly creates a very intriguing sideshow should that be how it plays out," Ladbrokes spokesman Roger Oldridge said.

If the Storm do face the Roosters in the grand final, the strained relationship between Smith and Cronk is sure to feature prominently.

Both men have denied they have fallen out since Cronk's decision to defect to the Chooks but the 'cold' handshake between the pair shortly after Smith booted the match-winning field goal against Cronk's Roosters back in round 16 has only added fuel to speculation about their frayed friendship.

Cooper Cronk was among the Roosters' best against the Dragons. ( BRENDAN ESPOSITO

Meanwhile, the Dragons heavy defeat to a fellow premiership fancy has seen their odds balloon from $7.50 to $10, the highest price they've been since round 2.

That price sits them on the fifth line of betting behind the Storm, Roosters, Rabbitohs ($5.50) and Panthers ($9).

The Bunnies eased from $5 to that $5.50 quote after only narrowly avoiding defeat against the last placed Eels, while the Panthers remained steady at $9, having pulled off one of the more remarkable comebacks in the game's rich history.

While the talk might be about the Storm and Roosters, the biggest market mover from the weekend was the Broncos.

Having defeated the Panthers and Sharks in consecutive weeks and lost just two of their last nine games, the Broncos are now $11 for the premiership after hitting a season high of $21 just two weeks ago following the loss to the Warriors, who went from $21 to $26 after their Gold Coast horror show on Sunday.