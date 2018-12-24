Menu
Login
ASSISTANCE: Sandy Bolton MP with Nikki Creber are backing a Pakinson's assistance nurse.
ASSISTANCE: Sandy Bolton MP with Nikki Creber are backing a Pakinson's assistance nurse. Caitlin Zerafa
News

Campaign success for Parkinson's group

24th Dec 2018 2:00 PM

THIS year has been great for Tewantin Noosa Parkinson's Support group who have achieved several goals to help those living with the disease.

A few months ago the group learnt, after months of petitioning and research, they would receive an assistance nurse to improve the lives of some 1730 Parkinson's sufferers on the Coast.

Noosa MP Sandy Bolton was instrumental in helping the group deliver their campaign to the Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service.

Ms Bolton was delighted by the prospect the region will now have more assistance for those suffering from Parkinson's.

"This is a phenomenal effort from the team at Tewantin Noosa Parkinson's Support Group to have the first-ever dedicated Parkinson's Support Nurse position for the Sunshine Coast Health Region,” she said.

"This has been a successful campaign by the team to get much-needed support and it's wonderful to see such a great outcome that will hopefully transition into a long-term commitment of making a great difference to the lives of those living with Parkinson's.”

The nurse will arrive in the New Year to begin the community-based role.

parkinson's disease sandy bolton mp support nurse tewantin noosa parkinsons group
Noosa News

Top Stories

    Cliffy was hooked on his Munna from heaven

    Cliffy was hooked on his Munna from heaven

    News Cliffy brought character to Noosa and was hooked on river lifestyle

    No price worries, petrol stable

    No price worries, petrol stable

    News Cooroy prices set to remain steady

    Busy on the beaches

    Busy on the beaches

    News Swimmers urged to take care on our beaches

    The truth behind Noosa's very own 'Easter Bride'

    The truth behind Noosa's very own 'Easter Bride'

    News Memories of a 1960s Noosa honeymoon

    Local Partners