Campaign success for Parkinson's group

THIS year has been great for Tewantin Noosa Parkinson's Support group who have achieved several goals to help those living with the disease.

A few months ago the group learnt, after months of petitioning and research, they would receive an assistance nurse to improve the lives of some 1730 Parkinson's sufferers on the Coast.

Noosa MP Sandy Bolton was instrumental in helping the group deliver their campaign to the Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service.

Ms Bolton was delighted by the prospect the region will now have more assistance for those suffering from Parkinson's.

"This is a phenomenal effort from the team at Tewantin Noosa Parkinson's Support Group to have the first-ever dedicated Parkinson's Support Nurse position for the Sunshine Coast Health Region,” she said.

"This has been a successful campaign by the team to get much-needed support and it's wonderful to see such a great outcome that will hopefully transition into a long-term commitment of making a great difference to the lives of those living with Parkinson's.”

The nurse will arrive in the New Year to begin the community-based role.