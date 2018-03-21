Campbell ready to roar for Brisbane Lions in AFLW final

READY: Shannon Campbell is set to lace-up in her second AFLW grand final for the Brisbane Lions on Saturday.

AFLW: Sunshine Coast's Shannon Campbell is set to lace up for the Brisbane Lions in their second-straight grand final on Saturday and she's relishing every minute the opportunity provides.

After enduring a nail-biting wait, which relied on a number of results, the Lions earned a berth into the 2018 decider to take on Western Bulldogs this Saturday.

And after a gut-wrenching loss to the Crows by six points during last year's final, Campbell said the Lions were primed and hungry for the win.

The 21-year-old said the playing group were "extremely excited” to be heading into the final again and had welcomed the prospect of fighting for the silverware on enemy territory.

In fact, it's something Campbell believes has aided the Lions' preparations.

"This time I think we can enjoy it a little more,” Campbell told Lions media.

"Last year was thrown at us and we all knew it was going to happen but this time we had to wait a little bit longer.

"I think we actually are able to take in this week a little bit more seeing that it's any away game and we don't have as many commitments leading up to it.

"We've kind of been able to just stay within our four walls and hopefully prepare for it really well this time and hopefully bring home the silverware this year.”

The dynamic back said preparations during the week had even taken on a more laid-back approach following their dominant outing against GWS Giants in the final fixture round.

"I think we know when to switch on but it's definitely been a lot of fun and a lot of relaxing with training,” she said.

Pending team announcements, Campbell isn't the only Coaster set to lace up for the Lions on Saturday, with Tahlia Randall and Sharni Webb also in the mix.

Another Sunshine Coast star is likely to earn a grand final appearance with Aasta O'Connor playing under the Western Bulldogs banner.

The Coastal flavour to the final is something Campbell was proud to see.

"Four Sunny Coast girls playing on the weekend is really awesome for the Coast and it's awesome to see four of us in there,” she said.

The achievement, plus the success of the AFLW, had proven hugely beneficial to the region as well, according to Campbell.

"I was talking to Paul Tresise who is the regional manager on the Sunshine Coast and they've had quite a growth in female participation in the past couple of years not just from the Brisbane Lions aspect but just (due to) AFL women's in general really helping with the growth across Queensland, so it's been good,” she said.

The Brisbane Lions will take on the Western Bulldogs in the AFLW grand final at Ikon Park in Melbourne from 12.35pm this Saturday.

This year was the second season of the AFLW.