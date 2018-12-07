Campers be warned

BE SAFE: Bushfires in scrub land when camp fires are not properly doused can easily get out of hand, causing widespread environment damage and could cost lives.

BE SAFE: Bushfires in scrub land when camp fires are not properly doused can easily get out of hand, causing widespread environment damage and could cost lives. Alistair Brightman

CAMPERS need to take extra care and obey warnings about camp fires during the fire season.

And already, a local rural firefighter has reported on Facebook that some campers and revellers are ignoring the warnings.

With the background of unprecedented fires across Queensland in the last few days, North Shore resident and rural firie Michael Hancock said he had been called out to deal with two fires overnight.

"Called out to a camp fire lit by some young fellas; a hassle at this time at night but, hey, this was the reward,” he wrote.

"Had to go out again this morning to another different fire lit last night and left un-doused.

"Where are these clowns coming from, daddy's boat, going to start taking their regos, and contacting police and parents if it continues.”

The State Government is urging campers to obey instructions about fire safety when camping in national parks, given the recent tragedies.

Minister for Environment Leeanne Enoch said it was critical that visitors to our national parks listened to directions from fire experts.

"It is extremely important that campers follow the direction of firefighters, rangers and other agencies, for their own safety, and the safety of our hard-working firefighters,” Ms Enoch said.

There had been recent reports of campers refusing to leave an area after rangers asked them to move due to a high fire risk.

"If anyone is camping in Queensland, it is important that they keep up to date on the fire conditions and warnings,” Ms Enoch said.

"Make sure you obey signage, barriers and directions of authorities.”

Ms Enoch said some national parks and walking tracks had also been closed due to fire dangers.