The body of a camper was pulled from the lake on Monday.
News

Missing camper’s body found in lake

by Erin Lyons
29th Sep 2020 7:20 AM

The body have an elderly camper has been pulled from a lake in the NSW Snowy Mountain region after his SUV was spotted submerged in the water.

Police were told four friends had been camping beside Lake Eucumbene during the weekend when a 75-year-old man drove his SUV to the toilet block about 8.30pm Sunday but he never returned to the campsite.

Emergency crews were called to the scene. They found his vehicle submerged in the lake about three hours later.

Police divers recovered the man's body from the water just after midday on Monday.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

