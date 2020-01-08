Campers tempting fate with Fraser dingoes

CAMPERS on Fraser Island are still leaving dingo-attracting food around their camp sites despite the disclosure this week that there had been 150 encounter reports in just three months with K’gari’s (Fraser’s indigenous name) wild dogs.

The Courier Mail’s right to information request revealed at least 22 island visitors last year had been fined for not securing food and another 12 were warned, while three were fined for feeding the animals.

The more concerning encounters in the three months to May last year included a boy who was chased by dingoes and a woman who had her hair pulled while she was asleep.

Colin Selby on social media said: “We drove through every camp site from Eurong to Indian Head last Wednesday and I reckon nearly every second to third site had food product/packaging lying around on ground”.

Mr Selby, who said not enough fines were being written to act as a deterrent, had no issues with dingo behaviour on K’gari.

“We have never had issue with dingoes in 30 plus years where we camp. It’s usually morning or night when they come through … we leave them alone they leave us alone,” he said.

Save Fraser Island Dingoes spokeswoman Cheryl Bryant said there was “nothing unusual about dingoes approaching campsites, after all it’s their territory people are invading”.

“If you want to camp on K’gari then be prepared for a visit from the resident wildlife, be it a goanna or a curious dingo,” Ms Bryant said.

“The majority of encounters with the dingo population are positive and visitors appreciate the opportunity of seeing a dingo in its natural environment.

“The interaction reports are generated when a dingo is sighted, regardless of the animal’s behaviour.”

Ms Bryant said the number of negative encounters are minimal.

“If visitors follow the rules and regulations, such as keeping campsites secure and keeping children close, there really shouldn’t be an issue.”

Last year Ms Bryant told the Noosa News humans cannot expect these animals to change their behaviour to accommodate “the hordes of visitors”.

“Therefore it is the responsibility of the visitor to avoid negative encounters,” she said.

Ms Bryant said visitors should consider it a privilege to see a dingo and “remember any interaction with them could lead to their destruction”.

“If you see anyone acting inappropriately take a photo or video if possible and report to Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service.”

She said dingo welfare is everyone’s responsibility. Social media posts have recorded strong support for dingoes.

Minke Jen Fraser said K’gari is being loved to death.

“The island and all of its wildlife are under duress. They need to limit the amount of visitors to the island each day/year and children need to be supervised, as well as heavy fines for people who feed the dingoes as sadly the dingoes are punished for people’s stupidity”.

Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch last June announced the minimum on-the-spot fine for intentionally feeding or disturbing dingoes rises from $391 to $2088 and the maximum fine doubles from $5222 to $10,444 per offence.

“We are committed to supporting a sustainable and healthy dingo population and the increase in fines is intended to act as a significant deterrent to people continuing interactions with dingoes,” Ms Enoch said.

“There is a zero-tolerance approach to anyone who feeds or interacts with dingoes as it can lead to the animals becoming habituated,” she said.