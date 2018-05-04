Campers will pay up if they play up

STRANDED: Campers at Teewah Beach drove and parked their 4WDs on the sand dunes at high tide as there was no beach left upon which to drive.

NOOSA MP Sandy Bolton is determined to ensure there will be no repeat of the devastation caused to sand dunes at Teewah Beach and Noosa's North Shore in the coming long weekend.

Last week Ms Bolton hosted a teleconference with relevant departments and "front-liners” to discuss mitigation measures in response to the Easter weekend debacle.

Representatives from Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service, Transport and Main Roads, Noosa Council and Noosa Police all came together to discuss options.

"Collaborations are essential to develop successful strategies both short and long term on issues in our communities, and I thank all involved for working together quickly on this matter,” Ms Bolton said.

With the May Day weekend coming up, a number of options were discussed, including strengthened alerts, increased signage and police presence to ensure that visitors comply with regulations and to send a very clear message not to travel on the beach at high tide.

"Currently QPWS are working closely with council and the police on the strategy, and will be notifying media of the outcome in the coming days,” Ms Bolton said

Visitors will be advised of their permit conditions, and warned of penalties for non-compliance.

"Residents can be assured that this situation has not been taken lightly, and this strategy will form only one part of what is required in the longer term,” Ms Bolton said.

"With the Great Sandy Management Plan to be drafted in the coming months, it is timely also to establish a reference group with both levels of government, relevant departments, police and other stakeholders to look at our North Shore and its future well-being.”