Camping for a cause at annual Vinnies sleepout

RUGGED UP: Noosa Hospital CEO Shane Mitchell will spend a night in the cold for the annual Vinnie's Community Sleepout.

RUGGED UP: Noosa Hospital CEO Shane Mitchell will spend a night in the cold for the annual Vinnie's Community Sleepout. Caitlin Zerafa

FOR nearly 1600 Sunshine Coast residents, curling up in bed on a cold winter's night is a distant reality.

Annually St Vincent De Paul hold their Vinnie's Sleepout to raise money for those less fortunate in the local community.

This year Noosa Hospital CEO Shane Mitchell has decided to take part in the event on Maroochydore Beach, where he will have not much more than a sleeping bag to keep him warm.

"Honestly, I don't camp," Mr Mitchell said.

"The sleepout is for a good cause, I'm excited to do it.

"I've challenged other Ramsey Health CEOs to participate."

Homelessness Australia estimates more than 105,000 people are without permanent or adequate housing, meaning one in 200 Australians do it tough every night.

Mr Mitchell has encouraged the Noosa community to either participate in the sleepout or donate where they can.

"We're a first world country and it's quite distressing that we have so many men, women and children who are homeless," he said.

"It's a fantastic cause. It raises money for resources in our community to help those who are homeless."

Last year, money from the sleepout when to purchasing and refurbishing apartments for Sunshine Coast residents needing a place to live.

"This year they are hoping to raise $150,00 for the region."

It is hoped the money will fund more housing options.

Vinnie's Community Sleepout is on August 8. To participate or donate visit www.communitysleepout.org.au/sunshine-coast.