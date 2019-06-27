Campsite upgradesapproved

TWENTY-eight more powered camp sites, new cooking facilities and better quality amenities are coming to the Noosa North Shore Beach Campground, after Noosa Council awarded a $2.4million contract to upgrade the facility.

The campground upgrade includes refurbished toilet facilities, construction of a dedicated disabled access toilet, plus new toilet facilities at the north and south ends of the site.

"A brand new camp kitchen will provide dedicated cooking and cleaning facilities for campers, as well as a place to eat during wet weather,” Cr Brian Stockwell said.

The upgrade will see a new water treatment facility built - part of a long-term strategy to provide better quality water for camping use - while a new 'zero-release' waste-water treatment system will provide complete on-site sewage treatment.

"This will mitigate the need to dispose of treated effluent into the sand aquifer, which is better for the environment,” Cr Stockwell said.

The upgrade will provide 28 more powered camp sites, bring the total number to 36, plus internal road and track upgrades and a revamped front-of-house office space.

The campground will remain closed during the construction period and is scheduled to reopen by the December school holidays.

Council also approved a $500,000 contract to replace an ageing toilet block at Peregian Park.

It will take around five months to complete, with temporary toilets in place while work is under way, and include 12 toilet stalls, an outdoor shower and an indoor baby change area.

"The community told us they'd like a bigger amenities block with more toilets to meet demand during events... and to cater generally for the popularity of the park,” Cr Stockwell said.

Midson Construction was awarded the Noosa North Shore Beach Campground upgrade contract. Council awarded the Peregian Beach toilet block upgrade contract to Ri-con Contractors.