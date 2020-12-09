Campsites near capacity despite recent gastro outbreak

Inskip Point campgrounds MV Sarawak and MV Sarawak West have been reopened after they were temporarily closed from a gastro outbreak last week.

Two popular Inskip Point campgrounds will return to nearly full capacity just days after they were closed due to a gastro outbreak.

Campsites MV Sarawak and Sarawak West were reopened on Wednesday after being temporarily closed due to a gastro outbreak.

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service rangers told campers to leave after the reported outbreak on Thursday last week.

The closure allowed rangers to thoroughly clean the toilet facilities.

A spokesman from the Department of Environment and Science said 340 of a maximum 460 people had made bookings at the campgrounds this coming weekend.

“Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service provides sanitiser in public facilities in the Inskip Recreation Area,” the spokesman said.

“Campers and visitors are advised to take the necessary precautions to keep themselves, their families and friends healthy, by bringing their own supplies of soap and sanitiser.

“People intending to visit any of Queensland’s camping areas are advised to stay home if they are feeling unwell.”

In a statement last week, Queensland Health said the department believed a person who arrived at the Sarawak campground with the illness in its early stages and later developed symptoms.

Queensland Health also provided the following guidelines to prevent gastrointestinal illness from food:

Wash your hands before handling or eating food, using soap and water or alcohol-based hand rub

Keep the kitchen clean

Handle and store raw foods separately from cooked and ready‐to‐eat foods

Cook high‐risk foods (poultry including eggs, mince, burger patties, sausages, rolled roasts, stuffed meats and seafood) thoroughly

Keep hot food hot (> 60°C or above until served)

Keep cold food cold (in the refrigerator or freezer).

“People with diarrhoea or vomiting should stay home from work, school and other activities, not prepare food, and drink plenty of fluids. Although most people recover well from gastrointestinal illness in a few days, medical advice should be sought if: