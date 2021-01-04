Menu
Crime

‘Can I drive home?’: Confused drink-driver

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
4th Jan 2021 12:00 PM
A Gladstone man caught drink driving told police he had drunk five VBs before driving.

Kyle Ashley Boyland was intercepted on December 4 in Tannum Sands where he blew 0.097.

The 25-year-old pleaded guilty to drink driving in Gladstone Magistrates Court on January 4.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said Boyland had been out for dinner with his girlfriend and her best friend who had travelled up from Sydney.

He said Boyland could have applied for a work licence but chose to plead guilty early instead and asked for a minimum disqualification.

Boyland was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for two months, but appeared somewhat confused when he asked one final question.

"Can I drive home?," Boyland asked.

The answer was no and he was warned if he was caught driving he could face up to six months jail time.

gladstonecourt gladstone drink drivers gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

