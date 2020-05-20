Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Project panellists Tommy Little, Lisa Wilkinson and Sarah Harris, with Hamish Macdonald, who hosts Q&A. Picture: Supplied
The Project panellists Tommy Little, Lisa Wilkinson and Sarah Harris, with Hamish Macdonald, who hosts Q&A. Picture: Supplied
Opinion

Can we please stop it with the gender victims in politics?

by Miranda Devine
20th May 2020 5:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Bravo, Premier Gladys Berejiklian, for batting away stupid questions about gender on the Sunday Project.

In the middle of a global pandemic, when NSW has handled the crisis better than most places, it is disappointing that host Lisa Wilkinson would hammer the tired old trope about politics being a "boys' club".

Honestly, who cares?

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian should be questioned on her performance, not her gender. Picture: AAP Image/Dean Lewins
NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian should be questioned on her performance, not her gender. Picture: AAP Image/Dean Lewins

What matters is whether the Premier performed and, apart from the very big problem of the Ruby Princess, largely she has.

"I want people to reflect on my performance as the Premier and as the leader," she said, deftly batting away the distraction.

But Wilkinson, who usually is a more dexterous interviewer, harped on.

First, she mentioned Julie Bishop's latter-day conversion to victim feminism, as if it were a model to emulate.

Then she dredged up Julia Gillard's fabled misogyny speech, as if we are meant to forget that it was just a cynical tactic to protect disgraced speaker Peter Slipper.

The Sunday Project co-host Lisa Wilkinson tried to get the Premier to play the gender card. Picture: Channel 10
The Sunday Project co-host Lisa Wilkinson tried to get the Premier to play the gender card. Picture: Channel 10

The Premier diplomatically refused to tell Wilkinson whether she was on Gillard or Abbott's side.

"I think the best way to deal with those stereotypes and those comments is to do a good job, in your job. If I do a good job as a Premier, the stereotype about what leadership looks like changes."

Exactly. Let's focus on performance, not identity.

@mirandadevine

Originally published as Can we please stop it with the gender victims in politics?

More Stories

gender miranda devine opinion politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $10k grants for small business in $700m recovery plan

        premium_icon $10k grants for small business in $700m recovery plan

        Business Small businesses are in line for $10,000 grants to help them survive the COVID-19 crisis as part of a $700m package by the Palaszczuk Government.

        Patient hospitalised after Lake McDonald crash

        Patient hospitalised after Lake McDonald crash

        News A patient has been transported to hospital following a single vehicle crash in Lake...

        Hey Bill’s back on the beach

        premium_icon Hey Bill’s back on the beach

        News After a 53-day forced holiday, Hey Bill returns

        2020 Noosa Country Show postponed

        premium_icon 2020 Noosa Country Show postponed

        News Scaled-down show could be on the cards, says president.