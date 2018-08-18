LIVE BLOG: Winx claims national record of 26 straight wins

AUSTRALIA witnessed something special this afternoon as Winx made history at Royal Randwick.

The mighty mare recorded her 26th consecutive win in the Group 1, $500,000 Winx Stakes (1400m). She broke the previous Australian record of 25 straight victories set by legendary galloper Black Caviar.

The seven-year-old was a raging favourite to win the weight-for-age event named in her honour and she didn't disappoint. In addition to breaking Black Caviar's record, Winx also entered rare air by becoming just the 14th horse to cross the line first 30 or more times in a career.

Winx was settled among the pack for much of the race but, as she's done so often, exploded down the straight, showing the acceleration that's made her so special. She won by a couple of lengths.

Trainer Chris Waller teared up as he reflected on the amazing victory.

FOLLOW OUR COVERAGE IN THE WINDOW BELOW

Earlier, Kementari was quickly installed as an $8 second favourite before tigthening up to $6 behind Winx, who has drifted from $1.10 to $1.20 with the TAB since Wednesday.

Formerly the Warwick Stakes, Chris Waller's mighty mare has already won this race twice.

Winx shared the record for consecutive wins with another legendary mare, Black Caviar, at 25.

Before the race Waller was confident in Winx's ability to hold off all her challengers, and he was proved right

"She's consistently performing at the very best that you could possibly think of," he said on 2GB radio during the week. "So, the only way that she can get beaten is if she starts to show signs of slowing down.

"From what we've seen so far, over the past month or so as the pressure's been on her work, she's been spot on."