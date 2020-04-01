Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
La Vida chef and owner Nick Hooper has challenged people to be create with stockpiled pantry items.
La Vida chef and owner Nick Hooper has challenged people to be create with stockpiled pantry items.
Food & Entertainment

Can you create a winning recipe using just what’s in the pantry?

Michele Sternberg
1st Apr 2020 3:00 PM

IN what is sure to be a welcome distraction from the coronavirus crisis, La Vida Seafood Restaurant on Hastings St, Noosa, has launched an unusual recipe competition.

Owners Sarah and Nick Hooper, who bought the restaurant last year, are calling for budding chefs to share their innovative ideas using only items already in the pantry.

They’ve called it the Healthy, Staple and Wise Survival Recipe Competition.

Sarah said she was expecting some really creative entries, depending on what ingredients people had stockpiled in their cupboards.

“It can be a recipe for any course, whether it’s an entree, main meal or dessert.

“We can’t wait to see what people come up with.”

Sarah said the coronavirus pandemic called for some “positivity” in the community and the recipe competition was a way to distract people and draw on their creative inspiration.

Aspiring Jamie Olivers can send recipes to nickandsarah @lavidarestaurant.com.au or post them to 11 Hastings St, Noosa, 4567.

Judging will be conducted by leading chef and owner Nick Hooper and his staff, and updates will be posted in local media on a weekly basis.

The winner will be announced on Easter Tuesday.

The top five recipes, along with the winner, will be announced on social media.

The main prize was originally going to be a dinner for two at La Vida, including a premium bottle of Tasmanian wine, however with the coronavirus restrictions, the couple are providing a $150 restaurant voucher.

The restaurant is offering fine-dining takeaway specials from 5-8pm costing $34.50 for a three-course meal.

Check out the website www.lavidarestaurant.com.au for the full menu and phone 5447 4611 to order.

competition la vida noosa recipe
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        QANDA: She’s a dancing queen, but Lyn’s had her setbacks

        premium_icon QANDA: She’s a dancing queen, but Lyn’s had her setbacks

        News Noosa dance instructor Lyn Fitzsimons shares some of her unique life’s moments, including a medical mishap.

        ‘Life-threatening’: Boy’s coughing joke leaves mum stunned

        premium_icon ‘Life-threatening’: Boy’s coughing joke leaves mum stunned

        News Mum horrified after teen deliberately coughs in her face

        Appeal court in step with plan for cheaper motel stays

        premium_icon Appeal court in step with plan for cheaper motel stays

        News Noosa Council has won another planning appeal in a marathon development saga in...

        ‘Government needs to come clean to frontline health workers’

        premium_icon ‘Government needs to come clean to frontline health workers’

        Health ‘State Government needs to come clean to frontline health workers'