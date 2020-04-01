Can you create a winning recipe using just what’s in the pantry?

La Vida chef and owner Nick Hooper has challenged people to be create with stockpiled pantry items.

IN what is sure to be a welcome distraction from the coronavirus crisis, La Vida Seafood Restaurant on Hastings St, Noosa, has launched an unusual recipe competition.

Owners Sarah and Nick Hooper, who bought the restaurant last year, are calling for budding chefs to share their innovative ideas using only items already in the pantry.

They’ve called it the Healthy, Staple and Wise Survival Recipe Competition.

Sarah said she was expecting some really creative entries, depending on what ingredients people had stockpiled in their cupboards.

“It can be a recipe for any course, whether it’s an entree, main meal or dessert.

“We can’t wait to see what people come up with.”

Sarah said the coronavirus pandemic called for some “positivity” in the community and the recipe competition was a way to distract people and draw on their creative inspiration.

Aspiring Jamie Olivers can send recipes to nickandsarah @lavidarestaurant.com.au or post them to 11 Hastings St, Noosa, 4567.

Judging will be conducted by leading chef and owner Nick Hooper and his staff, and updates will be posted in local media on a weekly basis.

The winner will be announced on Easter Tuesday.

The top five recipes, along with the winner, will be announced on social media.

The main prize was originally going to be a dinner for two at La Vida, including a premium bottle of Tasmanian wine, however with the coronavirus restrictions, the couple are providing a $150 restaurant voucher.

The restaurant is offering fine-dining takeaway specials from 5-8pm costing $34.50 for a three-course meal.

Check out the website www.lavidarestaurant.com.au for the full menu and phone 5447 4611 to order.