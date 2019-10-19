Can you escape ‘scariest’ room yet?

BE PREPARED to be scared this Halloween as Noosa’s Red Lock Escape Room turns spooky.

The “Dungeon” opens on Saturday October 19 and will be full of “creepy” puzzles sure to give you a fright.

Red Lock’s Michaela Harlin said this was by far their scariest room yet.

“We will have a lot of puzzles and a dark and moody atmosphere.”

The story for the room goes along the lines of this:

“You have broken into the dungeon of Greta Robinson.

“People say that she likes to lure handsome men into her dungeon with the promise of her famous Greta Stew, but what they didn’t know was that they are the main ingredient..!”

Red Lock Escape Room opened in Noosa Junction in September and Ms Harlin said they had been busy, particularly during school holidays.

“We had a really busy September holidays and now we go into Halloween and the get ready for the Christmas holidays,” she said.

“We’ve got a lot of Christmas parties booked already.”

The Halloween dungeon will run to October 31 and Ms Harlin said they were offering discounts as a treat to all the locals and visitors.

Minimum age to play this room is 11 with groups of two to six people required.