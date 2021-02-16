Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Maryborough's Happy Days Diner has created an 18 inch monster hotdog with help from Bakery on Alice.
Maryborough's Happy Days Diner has created an 18 inch monster hotdog with help from Bakery on Alice.
News

Can you finish Maryborough's monster hotdog challenge?

Carlie Walker
16th Feb 2021 4:00 PM | Updated: 6:43 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

It's a challenge that's more than a mouthful.

Maryborough's Happy Days Diner has created an 18 inch monster hotdog with help from Bakery on Alice.

Now the question is, who can finish the whopper hotdog that has been newly christened the Dogfather?

The community was asked to help name the '50s themed restaurant's new creations, with dozens of comments streaming in.

Maryborough's Happy Days Diner has created an 18 inch monster hotdog with help from Bakery on Alice.
Maryborough's Happy Days Diner has created an 18 inch monster hotdog with help from Bakery on Alice.

According to a spokeswoman from the restaurant, no one has finished one on their own - yet.

If you're able to eat the monster hotdog - and keep it down - the prize is a stubby cooler and 20 Diner Dollars to spend at Happy Days.

The restaurant is open every day except public holidays.

maryborough restaurant
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Planning councillor in the dark over Sekisui ‘refusal’

        Premium Content Planning councillor in the dark over Sekisui ‘refusal’

        Council News Christian Dickson says he was unaware of a pending refusal for Sekisui House’s Yaroomba Beach project, as a fellow councillor calls for a CCC probe.

        Young Coolum coach ‘super confident’ of big season

        Premium Content Young Coolum coach ‘super confident’ of big season

        Soccer The young coach has set some bold goals for the year ahead.

        Police officers seriously injured during ‘violent’ arrests

        Premium Content Police officers seriously injured during ‘violent’ arrests

        News One suffers broken wrist, another suffers broken shoulder

        Noosa CEO rejects council party house ‘cops’

        Premium Content Noosa CEO rejects council party house ‘cops’

        Council News CEO says council should act against party house impacts