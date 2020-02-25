Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
This is the truck Eric was driving.
This is the truck Eric was driving.
News

Can you help police find this truckie?

25th Feb 2020 10:10 AM

POLICE have appealed to the public to help find a truck driver who was last believed to be in Gascoyne Junction in Western Australia three days ago.

The driver's name is Eric and is not wanted by police for any offence or reason and as there is no known danger to the public, which is why police are not releasing his full name.

A statement on the Mid West - Gascoyne District - WA Police Force Facebook page said Eric was driving a 2012 Isuzu truck - rego 1GPA227 with "TE031" marking on the side.

"There is no contact at the moment with the driver. Police simply wish to establish all is OK," the statement read.

If you have any information, please contact Police on 131444 or Carnarvon Police on 9941 7333. CAD job 155844 refers.

missing transport truck driver western australia
Big Rigs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man injured in early morning Bruce Hwy crash

        premium_icon Man injured in early morning Bruce Hwy crash

        News A man has suffered an arm injury after he was involved in a single-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway early this morning.

        STEADY FALLS: More wet to come after overnight drenching

        premium_icon STEADY FALLS: More wet to come after overnight drenching

        Weather Highest rainfall totals on Coast reach 82mm overnight

        HUGE WEEK: Five things to do in Noosa this week

        premium_icon HUGE WEEK: Five things to do in Noosa this week

        News From surfing festivals to rainbow festivals, there is something for everyone to do...

        Gympie dad bashes teen with metal bar

        premium_icon Gympie dad bashes teen with metal bar

        Crime When the teen tried to flee, he chased him down