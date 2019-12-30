Canadian trio to take over Eumundi

MODERN FOLK: Canadian trio The Eat Pointers are set to take to the stage at The Imperial Hotel Eumundi.

MODERN FOLK: Canadian trio The Eat Pointers are set to take to the stage at The Imperial Hotel Eumundi.

PUT Friday, January 3 in your diary for what will be a sensational night when award-winning Canadian trio The East Pointers take to the stage at The Imperial Hotel Eumundi as part of their Yours To Break Tour.

Redefining the ever-evolving genre – modern folk – with Billboard-worthy pop hooks, deep acoustic groove, trance-like trad breakdowns and three-part harmonies, Tim Chaisson (vocals/fiddle/percussion), Koady Chaisson (banjo/tenor guitar/moog) and Jake Charron (guitar/keyboards), already internationally acknowledged as musical trailblazers, have made sure Yours To Break will light a path for a new generation of music lovers who don’t care for labels.

The East Pointers will be supported by Laura Hyde.

Yours To Break sits uneasily in a classic genre demarcation. The East Pointers have always been musically complex and technically brilliant, the core is definitely traditional Celtic, but on the new album, fiddle tunes are grounded in complex rumbling bass lines, a dirty Americana exploration turns on a dime into a lighthearted guitar feature with flamenco reference palmas, playful keyboard tones turn traditional solos into urgent dance-party journeys, and off-the-leash festival jam sessions give rise to vocal numbers that are either perfect pop songs or moving tributes to the home and people they love.

TICKETS: Pre-sale $25/$20 concession at The Imperial Hotel (phone: 5442 8811) or through Oztix (+ booking fee). $30 at the door.

Doors open at 7.30pm

Phone 0467 414 171 to book the free Imperial Hotel Courtesy Bus.