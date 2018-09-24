Bureaucrat's bizarre excuse for porn at work

The man said ‘probably one-tenth of it’ was for his hobby as a pencil sketcher.

The man said ‘probably one-tenth of it’ was for his hobby as a pencil sketcher.

CANBERRA bureaucrats hired investigators to photograph a public servant through his office window in an attempt to prove he had been looking up porn on his work computer.

The unnamed Community Services Directorate employee was sacked last year after bosses discovered he had viewed more than 200 pornographic images and visited four adult websites, the ABC reports.

The man's case was one of several computer misuse investigations revealed in a freedom of information request filed by the national broadcaster.

When interviewed by investigators, who looked up the computer's internet history and physically photographed him, the man insisted he only looked at "soft porn" of the kind found in Playboy or Zoo Magazine.

He admitted he would often spend "a couple of hours" looking at the images, mostly of naked or nearly naked women, "mainly for sexual purposes" but "probably one-tenth of it" was for his hobby as a pencil sketcher.

"I would have purposely searched for 'female anatomy,' nude models … or something like that," he told investigators.

He said he would be largely undeterred if his search was blocked by the department's internet filter. "No, it didn't, I have to be honest there," he said.

"Maybe a couple of times (I would think) 'I'm sick of this, I'll move on to something else or listen to a bit of music or something', but more often than not it didn't stop me."