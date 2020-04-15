Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The woman's death takes the national toll to 63.
The woman's death takes the national toll to 63.
Health

Canberra records third coronavirus death

15th Apr 2020 3:09 PM

A woman aged in her 60s who travelled on the Ruby Princess cruise has become the third Canberra resident to die from coronavirus.

No new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the ACT in the past 24 hours, with the total remaining at 103.

Some 77 people have recovered from the disease, two people remain in hospital and the rest are self-isolating at home.

The woman's death takes the national toll to 63.

Originally published as Canberra records third coronavirus death

More Stories

canberra coronavirus editors picks health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PREPARE NOW: Urgent plea to be bushfire ready

        premium_icon PREPARE NOW: Urgent plea to be bushfire ready

        News After a devastating bushfire season across the Noosa and Sunshine Coast region, QFES is urging resident to use this home isolation period to prepare their properties...

        Club at wit’s end as ‘little buggers’ trash footy fields

        premium_icon Club at wit’s end as ‘little buggers’ trash footy fields

        Crime Hoons trash Noosa Pirates junior football fields

        Families captured in 'unique' isolation memories

        premium_icon Families captured in 'unique' isolation memories

        News families given something to look back on after time in lockdown

        Timely boost with $4.3 million roadworks

        premium_icon Timely boost with $4.3 million roadworks

        News Doonan roadworks as well as Cooroy speed lowering.