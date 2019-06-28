Cancer app to help newly diagnosed patients

FUNDRAISER: Breast cancer survivor Sue Whittaker has developed the Just Diagnosed app and will hold a fundraiser to help launch the product onto the App Store and Google Play.

AN AFTERNOON at high tea could make the world of difference to local women fighting breast cancer.

Having fought stage three breast cancer, Noosaville single mother-of-two Sue Whittaker realised there was a gap in easily accessing treatment information and decided to create the Just Diagnosed app to help others on their journey.

In a bid to make the app downloadable at the touch of a button, a charity event will be held at Halse Lodge in July.

"I'm delighted to have this fundraiser come together the way it has," Ms Whittaker said.

"We are hoping the fundraiser will raise enough to have the app published on the App Store and Google Play."

Currently the app is only accessible with a web link and the cost to upload the app to both Apple and Google will cost $1000.

Ms Whittaker hopes the app will help newly diagnosed patients with guidance to local treatment options.

"What I realised going through treatment was that there was a need for information to help new and existing patients," she said.

Since announcing Just Diagnosed, Ms Whitaker has been overwhelmed with community support.

"I appreciate the responses from the community, from people who have donated wonderful prizes for the raffle and to local Noosa businesses."

The Just Diagnosed high tea event will include a glass of bubbles, tea, coffee, sandwiches and sweet treats and entrainment from local talent Taylor Moss.

"People will also be able to meet and have a chat with breast nurses from Noosa Hospital."

The fundraiser begins at 2pm on Saturday, July 13 and the cost is $35. All funds will go to launch the app.

For ticket information or to donate a raffle item, email InfoatJustDiagnosed@gmail.com.