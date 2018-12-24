Candid camera meetings live for Noosa next year

NOOSA Council's version of Candid Camera (for anyone under 50-60 years old that was once a famous TV show filming unsuspecting folk) has been voted in by its potentially telegenic stars.

The councillors, including Mayor Tony Wellington, will live-stream their general committee and ordinary meetings over the internet as soon as the appropriate equipment can be installed.

Cr Wellingon said the council would also record and archive the footage on the council's website so residents and ratepayers could view it at their convenience.

"I applaud Cr Ingrid Jackson for raising the issue of live-streaming for council's consideration,” he said.

"She has been a champion of this move.”

Cr Jackson said the decision was an important step for the council and residents.

"It's a sign of the council's commitment towards being open and transparent and it will bring the council closer to the community and the community closer to the council,” she said.

"I am delighted that this great initiative received the unanimous support of councillors.”

The council will use a fixed-mount, high-definition camera as well as omnidirectional microphones to live-stream and record the meetings in a first-up trial to see if this technology fits the bill.