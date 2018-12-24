Menu
Login
Live streaming is coming to Noosa Council for select meetings.
Live streaming is coming to Noosa Council for select meetings.
News

Candid camera meetings live for Noosa next year

24th Dec 2018 5:00 PM

NOOSA Council's version of Candid Camera (for anyone under 50-60 years old that was once a famous TV show filming unsuspecting folk) has been voted in by its potentially telegenic stars.

The councillors, including Mayor Tony Wellington, will live-stream their general committee and ordinary meetings over the internet as soon as the appropriate equipment can be installed.

Cr Wellingon said the council would also record and archive the footage on the council's website so residents and ratepayers could view it at their convenience.

"I applaud Cr Ingrid Jackson for raising the issue of live-streaming for council's consideration,” he said.

"She has been a champion of this move.”

Cr Jackson said the decision was an important step for the council and residents.

"It's a sign of the council's commitment towards being open and transparent and it will bring the council closer to the community and the community closer to the council,” she said.

"I am delighted that this great initiative received the unanimous support of councillors.”

The council will use a fixed-mount, high-definition camera as well as omnidirectional microphones to live-stream and record the meetings in a first-up trial to see if this technology fits the bill.

Noosa News

Top Stories

    Campaign success for Parkinson's group

    Campaign success for Parkinson's group

    News Tewantin Noosa Parkinson's Support Group has a successful 2018 thanks to support from local MP Sandy Bolton

    Cliffy was hooked on his Munna from heaven

    Cliffy was hooked on his Munna from heaven

    News Cliffy brought character to Noosa

    No price worries, petrol stable

    No price worries, petrol stable

    News Cooroy prices set to remain steady

    Busy on the beaches

    Busy on the beaches

    News Swimmers urged to take care on our beaches

    Local Partners