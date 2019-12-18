Candidate hops on the small bus bandwagon

SMALLER buses with more vehicles operating on routes including the hinterland is the aim of one Noosa Council candidate.

Nathanael Ford said his goal if elected in March is to have bus stops added in Kin Kin and Boreen Point.

“Our hinterland is a massive area within the Noosa Shire so making it easier to visit these areas through public transport will improve the local economies, with a domino affect of creating jobs,” Mr Ford said.

“Park and ride will also become more viable with an improved public transport system, having more buses the waiting time as stops will be in some places significantly reduced.

“Continuing the upgrade bus stops will also be a propriety as a significant amount of stops currently either have no seating or are not covered,” he said.

Mr Ford is also critical of the current council endorsing the new Noosa Plan to guide the shire for the next 10 years without any independent assessment of such measures as short-term letting

“The Noosa Shire deserves a good representation with equally good governance, something the we’ve certainly not seen over the previous twelve months,” Mr Ford said.

“I believe in getting the job done, and if elected I’ll be pushing for a return to divisions in the Noosa Shire, ensuring council support the state in managing the Noosa River which is a vital part of our ecosystem and reviewing the signage laws all’s recently introduced.”

Mr Ford said he would walking the streets of the shire to hear local concerns and discuss what residents expect from a new council in 2020.

This Friday Mr Ford will be at Jamaica Blue in Cooroy from 9am until to push his election slogan ‘Sustainability and Accountability for a better Noosa Shire.’