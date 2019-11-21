Candidate raises a return to shire divisional representation

A family snap of new Noosa candidate Amelia Lorentson from her campaign Facebook.

ONE of the latest Noosa Council candidates to declare her hand for the March election wants to see a return divisional representation.

Surfing mum Amelia Lorentson has announced her pitch for one of the six councillor seats up for grabs.

Ms Lorentson said since the council reformed in 2014, each councillor represents the whole community, rather than the former system of having them focus on their shire divisions.

“I think it’s time for the next council to start rethinking divisional boundaries,” she said.

“Is it in the best interest of the community for an urban councillor to represent urban needs and rural councillors to represent rural needs?”

Her post features brief interviews with residents who all support a divisional system where one elected person can concentrate on a smaller area.

The mother of two teenagers patrolled as a lifesaver for seven years, held committee positions at the Noosa Heads Surf Club, and was has beenactively involved with the Noosa Boardriders Club.

“My husband has lived in Noosa for almost 30 years and is the commercial manager at Page Furniture Pomona.

“I have two teenage children at Sunshine Beach High School.”

Ms Lorentson said she is university educated with a Bachelor of Laws (QUT), Masters in Labour Law and Industrial Relations (University of Sydney) and a Graduate Diploma in Legal Practice (QUT).

“I have worked in senior management in the retail sector in Sydney as an operations manager and have run my own employment law consultancy business.

“I am not a stranger to hard work and conflict. I love Noosa and have the skill set to affect positive change.

“Our community, our environment, our lifestyle and our economy needs to be protected,” she said.

.