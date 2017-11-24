Candidates' final policy words

ONE day to go, the Noosa election candidates have spruiked, persuaded and sold to the best of their abilities, and here, Noosa News summarises major issues in final submissions to this paper before tomorrow's main event.

Sandy Bolton, Independent:

"Successive state governments saying they have failed to maintain the Noosa River to the standards expected by the community. I am concerned about the lack of attention to hulks, waste disposal, erosion and other issues affecting the river. The Noosa we have today has evolved through decades of astute local environment policies supported by a community that understands the balance that must be maintained between nature and human use. A feasible option to ensure the environmental integrity of the river is to transfer it to community management, whether through a trust, Noosa Council or some other local entity.”

Eve Whiteside, One Nation:

"An enraged parent has written to me revealing a disturbing program to be taught at a local Noosa electorate primary school. The parent discovered that her two children were to be taught the Respectful Relationship program as part of sex education. Parents received a permission note requesting children attend the extra class but discovered that the course was far from just educational and in fact contained inappropriate material and encouraged the children with links and resources that were not age appropriate. I would not feel comfortable with this being taught to my grandchildren.”

Robin Bristow,

Reason Party:

"Eighty per cent of Queenslanders support voluntary assisted dying (VAD) and neither the LNP or ALP will support legislative change, with a government committee earlier this year refusing to initiate an inquiry into end-of-life choices. This is not about life versus death - it's about what sort of death is possible. Queenslanders are tired of politicians who don't listen and who are beholden to conservative religious factions. If you want VAD introduced in Queensland, send a strong message by voting for me, a candidate who is passionate about this issue and would champion its cause in the Queensland Parliament.”

Glen Elmes, LNP:

"Noosa River is iconic, pristine and extremely busy and an LNP government will take urgent, reformative measures to ensure the river is better protected. The river is one of the busiest and cleanest waterways in southeast Queensland and without the introduction of a streamlined management system, this proud reputation is under threat. I am proud to announce the LNP's Noosa River Management Guarantee that will protect the future environmental integrity of the Noosa River and protect its foreshore from being over-developed. It will formalise a new working partnership with Noosa Council; appoint a single minister to oversee the co-ordination of the partnership; tighten controls on waste disposal, live-aboards, mooring permits, water quality and foreshore leases.”

Mark Denham, ALP:

"As a local paramedic with more than 39 years' service, I believe I have the strongest voice in support of Noosa Hospital - and I will fight for a stable funding model if elected. The construction and initial funding of Noosa Hospital was a Labor initiative and funding grew with increased community need for services. Nothing is more important than good health, and only Labor will deliver continued health services in Noosa. I will fight for an acceptable level of health services in the Noosa district and I want our health services to be able to cope with current and future demand of the community. Noosa Hospital is a key part of the overall Sunshine Coast Health Service. If any part of this service is reduced or removed, this will put critical pressure on the remaining services.”

Phillip Jenkins, Greens:

"State-owned Energy Queensland should take over as the retailer to most customers right away. Private retailers should then be phased out. This would enable Energy Queensland to provide electricity at cost rather than delivering endless profits to private owners. Residential electricity customers had their rights sold off by Labor and the LNP. We demand that electricity be treated as an essential service. Electricity prices in Queensland have increased dramatically over the past few years. Customers see their bills increasing even as they use less electricity and generate more of their own.”

Aaron White, Independent:

"A key election platform is the reintroduction of the waste levy which, after being removed by the LNP in 2013, led to one million tons of NSW waste being land-filled in Queensland. I am attempting to make a statement in my minimally resourced campaign and see a future for zero-waste elections. The most common comment as people pass through is how much rubbish this all creates. Given my past as a Green, plenty of voters have had a laugh at my sign which states 'corflute 100% re-used from Greens waste'. I was pretty disappointed on the first day of pre-poll when the local Greens were handing out laminated plastic how-to-vote cards, despite party rules. After I raised this issue with the Queensland Greens

director, they have been withdrawn.”