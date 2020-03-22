Candidates’ meeting falls ‘victim’ to coronavirus concerns

FIRST there was a public lock out to protect residents at the Peregian Beach meet the candidates afternoon on Saturday then came the final coronavirus blow - the whole event was called off.

The Peregian beach Community Association, which was to host the livestreamed event, posted on Facebook that: “Regrettably, PBCA has cancelled Saturday’s local government candidates’ forum which we had planned to livestream.

“We do so out of concern for candidates and our volunteers in the context of the quickly evolving pandemic and to allow candidates to remain focussed on their campaigns.

“PBCA will continue to keep our members and followers up to date with important election, health and economic issues.”

Meanwhile Noosa’s Local Disaster Management Group has been briefed on the broad agency responses to the COVID-19 pandemic at Noosa Council.

“It was an important opportunity for Queensland Health, the State’s Department of Communities, Redcross, Queensland Police Service, Queensland Ambulance, the SES and others to compare notes and plan for a range of scenarios,” the council posted.

The LDMG was informed that:

Fever clinics are being established at local hospitals in Caloundra, Nambour, Gympie and Kawana.

Department of Communities established a community recovery hotline 1800 173 349 (for those in self-isolation etc).

There is a phone-in health clinic operated by Queensland Health.

Red Cross is low in blood stocks and desperate for donors at this crucial time.

“All agencies now have business continuity plans in place, including the Queensland Police Service, NBN, Unitywater, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services - QFES and more.