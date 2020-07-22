Menu
Emily Kate McNair, 20, pleaded guilty to drink driving over the middle alcohol limit at Emerald Magistrates Court on July 21, 2020. Photo: Facebook
Crime

Capella farmhand caught drink driving at nearby town

Kristen Booth
21st Jul 2020 4:01 PM
AN ANIMAL reproduction specialist has been caught drink driving on an Emerald road.

Emily Kate McNair, 20, was intercepted by police about 1am on July 17 while driving on Curt St, Emerald Magistrates Court heard today.

A roadside breath test provided a positive alcohol reading and she later recorded a BAC of 0.126 per cent, police prosecutor Sergeant Kevin Ongheen told the court.

McNair pleaded guilty to driving over the middle alcohol limit but not over the high alcohol limit.

Magistrate Robert Walker said the relatively high reading suggested a level of impairment.

"Alcohol plays a major role in carnage on the roads and the category that is over represented is your age group," he said when describing the dangers of drink driving.

McNair was convicted and fined $650 and disqualified from driving for four months. The conviction was recorded.

She was granted a restrictive licence to allow her to carry out works as an animal reproductive specialist and farm hand between Capella and Bathurst.

