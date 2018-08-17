CAPITAL GAINS

Noosa Council is getting on with its capital works program

NOOSA has delivered its biggest capital works program in its history - almost reaching the $29 million mark with council's major bricks and mortar outlays looking to crack the $30 million mark in 2018-19.

And councillors have been told by staff that its carry over of uncompleted earmarked works was "much, much lower” compared with comparable councils of its size.

Council CEO Brett de Chastel said the council's delivery performances were "much improved from where we were three or four years ago” after de-amalgamation.

Cr Brian Stockwell took aim at council's capital works critics saying the right structure was now in place across all department for a "very good result”.

"If I read anything in the paper that suggests that we didn't meet out capital works target, I'd be reading and ill-informed position, is that right?” Cr Stockwell asked staff.

Cr Stockwell was told that would be correct.

Mayor Tony Wellington said the council's investment in the renewal and replacement of community infrastructure such as roads, bridges and facilities "is streets ahead of many other local governments".

"Although the recommended target for asset sustainability is 90%, Noosa Council managed to achieve a ratio of 117% over the last financial year,” the mayor said.

The mayor said asset sustainability ratio measured the expenditure on the replacement of assets against council's annual depreciation expense.

"It demonstrates the extent to which assets are being replaced as they reach the end of their useful life,” he said.

"Achieving greater than 100% shows that we are not only investing heavily in asset replacement, but we are also ahead of most other councils, many of whom never achieve the State recommended target of 90%.

"Residents can rest assured that Council is on top of its asset management," Cr Wellington said.

"Not only are we ahead with our capital replacement, but we're also upgrading many of our assets to a higher standard."

"We are actually ahead of schedule for a number of projects," the mayor said.

"Both the Park Rd boardwalk upgrade and the Noosaville Library refurbishment are running ahead of their project timetables.”

The mayor said the new financial year will again see a record spend on capital works.

"Apart from the $26 million in maintenance costs, we have currently budgeted for $31 million in renewals, upgrades and also new works," Cr Wellington said.