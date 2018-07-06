Capital works spend goes up

NOOSA Shire Council is spending more on capital works projects than it has historically ever done.

"Since de-amalgamation, we have spent almost $100million on renewing, upgrading and replacing our community infrastructure, as well as on new infrastructure. That includes roads, pathways and all manner of community facilities,” mayor Tony Wellington said.

"Council has a reputation for excellence in the way it presents public spaces.

"Indeed, I regularly get emails from visitors congratulating council on the look of the shire.

"Since de-amalgamation, we have increased the number of times we service our public areas, such as mowing of parks and street sweeping in high-use areas.

"We have also significantly increased the spend on public facilities - not just libraries sports facilities and roads, but also those that most people never notice like stormwater drains.

"And, in spite of keeping rate rises to CPI, our capital program seems to keep going up. This is a product of a couple of factors.

"We are getting better at applying for and receiving state and federal grants, but, more importantly, we are continuing to find more efficiencies in the way we operate. At last we have a stable and very capable infrastructure team. This has been a real boon to the whole organisation.

"This 2018/19 budget includes $29million of capital works, with $22million of this dedicated to replacement of older roads, community facilities and public amenities.

"This is on top of the $26million required to simply maintain our assets.

"This year's budget also includes the projected five-year Capital Works Program.

"After catching up on the detailed assessment of our entire $1billion in public assets, we can finally put in place more detailed future planning.

"Of course, spending in future years will be subject to annual budget deliberations, but now anyone can look at our forecast and see what we are planning in the way of capital works for the next half decade.

"Of course, we are always being asked to build more roads and facilities. And the answer is that we can do that, but it may require a rate increase to pay for the works, and each and every dollar spent on new infrastructure results in ongoing operating and maintenance costs that also need to be funded by rates.

"In Noosa we have comparatively high land values and low household incomes.

"I believe we owe it to residents to keep the reins tight on rates, to ensure they can afford to live in this magical place.

"Our eye is always on the many Shire residents who battle to make ends meet.

"This council is operating far more efficiently than ever before and that's why we can spend $29m on capital works this year.

"I want to publicly thank the wonderful council staff for making this possible.”