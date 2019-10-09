Capoeira arrives in Noosa

NEW MOVES: Capoeira Brasil group is bringing their training classes to Noosa.

CAPOEIRA Brasil group is bringing their training classes to Noosa and it begins tonight.

Lucas Bastos, a Brazilian graduate student, known by his capoeira nickname Catatau, has been training the Afro-Brazilian martial art for more than 10 years.

After a period of travelling and working away, he is back on the coast to share his abilities and show everyone how capoeira can be beneficial to all aspects of life.

“Capoeira is not just an activity, there is the cultural and community part of it,” Mr Bastos said.

“I could tell many physical benefits as get fit, improve mobility and reflex but I would say the richest thing in capoeira is the social environment on it.”

“You can play capoeira with another person but I guarantee that if you have 20 people doing a circle, having a nice music and enjoying the same vibe you will feel the real energy of capoeira and I’m sure that you will never forget it.”

Capoeira combines elements of dance, acrobatics and music.

It was developed by enslaved Africans in Brazil at the beginning of the 16th century and is known for its acrobatic and complex manoeuvres, often involving hands on the ground and inverted kicks.

Classes will be hosted at Noosa’s iconic Franks Gym from 7.15—8.30pm, every Monday and Wednesday, beginning October 9.