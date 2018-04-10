Capper coming to the Tigers for luncheon

STAR: Warwick Capper on the ball in his playing days.

THE Noosa Tigers Australian Rules Club is offering AFL fans a chance to get up close and personal with footballing legend Warwick Capper.

The former glamour Brisbane Bears player is the special guest speaker at the first President's Luncheon this Saturday from noon-2pm.

Capper is a colourful character who was a star with the Sydney Swans famous for his antics on and off the field.

Capper's post-football career has included various media appearances, comedy tours, a failed run for Queensland state politics, and working as a stripper and Surfers Paradise meter maid.

Warwick Capper played 124 games for Sydney and Brisbane between 1983 and 1991, kicking 388 goals.

His best season was 1987 when he kicked 103 goals. He was known for his ability to take high flying marks and he won the Mark of the Year at the peak of his career in 1987.

For a long time Capper was one of the few well-known Australian Rules players in Brisbane and Sydney.

Born in Victoria, he began playing football for the Oakleigh Dragons Football Club, winning the under-11 best and fairest in 1974, playing in the same team as David Rhys Jones.

It was not long before Capper began to attract the attention of talent scouts, and he was recruited by the Sydney Swans during the club's first years in Sydney.

Capper was noted for his marking ability rather than his kicking accuracy. With several spectacular high marks in his career, he was nominated for Mark of the Year on several occasions and won in 1987, with a mark that is captured in Jamie Cooper's painting The Game That Made Australia, commissioned by the AFL in 2008 to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the sport.

Although Capper was more famous for his marking, in 1987 he managed 103 goals at an average of 4.48 per game. He finished runner up in the Coleman Medal in both 1986 (to Brian Taylor) and 1987 (to Tony Lockett).

He was also well known for his long blonde locks of hair, deeply tanned skin and was famous for his white boots and extremely tight shorts. This formed part of the flamboyant image of the Swans club during the years in which it was owned by Geoffrey Edelsten.

When Capper moved to the Brisbane Bears at the end of the 1987 season with a $350,000 three year contract, he became the highest paid player in the VFL.

Capper did not do well in Queensland and returned to Sydney after having kicked only 71 goals in 34 games.

At the end of his VFL career, he returned to Queensland in 1992 to play semi-professionally with the Southport Sharks.

In 1985 Capper released a single, I Only Take What's Mine, referred to as "wonderfully woeful”.

Since retiring from football, Capper has juggled media appearances and various jobs.

To book, visit www.eventbrite.com.au/e/ presidents-luncheon-saturday -14th-april-warwick-capper- tickets-44698829402.

The Tigers are gearing up for the new season after its jumper presentation at training last Thursday.

The evening featured the round one team selection with a social dinner at 7pm.

A highlight was the announcement of the captain and leadership group.