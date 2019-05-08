Caps off to surf life saving season

MIGHTY EFFORT: Volunteer surf life savers at Noosa Heads wrapped up the final patrol for the 2018/2019 season.

MIGHTY EFFORT: Volunteer surf life savers at Noosa Heads wrapped up the final patrol for the 2018/2019 season. Caitlin Zerafa

MORE than 350,000 hours of volunteer work wrapped up on Monday as the surf life saving season came to an official end.

It was a challenging season for Noosa Heads, Sunshine and Peregian Beach volunteers as they dealt with an influx of bluebottles and rough surf.

Noosa Heads president Ross Fisher was proud of his club's hard work and extended his thanks to all lifeguards and jetski drivers.

"Overall it was a fantastic effort by everyone,” he said.

"Despite many weeks of surf, rips, sweeps, currents and treacherous conditions the patrolling members have ensured no lives have been lost between the flags at both Noosa and Peregian beaches.”

Mr Fisher said weather from Christmas through to Easter caused a build up of sand which made for unpredictable conditions.

"The conditions changed from tide to tide. Volunteers were forever changing and shifting the flags as rips and sweeps formed.”

Meanwhile around the headland Sunshine Beach volunteers also finished another successful season, all while working out of a building site.

"We held up to our mantra of zero preventable deaths between the flags,” deputy president Craig Law said.

Patrols have been operating out of a container since February due to the surf club upgrade expected to be finished by Christmas.

"The club has done a stellar effort under the difficult circumstance,” Mr Law said.

According to SLSQ statistics, volunteers performed 51 rescues at Noosa Main Beach, nine at Sunshine Beach at five at Peregian, along with a combined total of 5281 preventative actions and 1930 first aid treatments.

The season was however met with tragedy as three swimmers lost their lives outside the flagged area at Noosa in "unique circumstances”.

Volunteers will now hang up the red and yellow until September, with lifeguards to take over weekend and public holiday duties across the winter months.