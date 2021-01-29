Captain Milf: Walters’ shock Broncos revelation

Brisbane coach Kevin Walters has earmarked Anthony Milford as a possible captaincy option for his 2021 squad as he whittles down the candidates for the role.

Several players are in contention for the skipper role this season after Walters declared an open race for the captaincy during the first days of becoming head coach.

Club veteran Alex Glenn was handed the job for their tumultuous 2020 season, but only managed to play eight games because of injury, and was replaced by Patrick Carrigan and Brodie Croft at times as stand-in captains.

Coach Kevin Walters during Broncos training at Red Hill. Photo: Liam Kidston.

Boom forward Payne Haas has also been discussed as a captaincy option, however his arrest earlier this month may have put a mark next to his name.

Now, 26-year-old Milford has rocketed into contention for the role following an impressive pre-season performance.

Walters was a close mentor to Milford during the 2015 season when the livewire playmaker steered the club to a grand final berth and the head coach said he was "putting his hand up" to be captain.

"We'll make a decision on (the captaincy) later next month or early March when the season starts," Walters said.

"There's certainly some guys putting their hand up and Anthony is one of them.

"He's a good trainer and he's a good player - it's now for Anthony to work in with the team and sorting out the problem areas that we face.

"I've been very impressed with all the players and Milf has come back in good shape post-Christmas which shows he's determined for a really good season here at the Broncos."

The Broncos were criticised for a lack of leadership last year when they went on to claim the wooden spoon for the first time in club history.

Walters said it's an area of their game he is working to improve heading into the upcoming season.

"Alex Glenn did a good job under difficult circumstances last year but we want all of our players to be leaders," he said.

"It doesn't matter if they're captain or not, we want them all to stand up and play the way they can play.

"We know what they can do on the footy field and it's now for them to do that in a few weeks' time."

Brisbane's young gun centre Herbie Farnworth said he would support the decision if Milford was named captain.

"I haven't really thought too much about the captaincy but he's a good bloke, Milf," Farnworth said.

"He's a good bloke on the field and a good bloke off it as well.

"I wouldn't have any problem with (him being captain)."

Originally published as Captain Milf: Walters' shock Broncos revelation