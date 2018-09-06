Capture the coastal lifestyle

METICULOUSLY designed by M Design to embrace the stunning ocean views, Saltwater is a high-end nod to the classic beach shack. From somewhere to store your boards to an entire level dedicated to entertaining, this is a home that perfectly captures the enviable Noosa lifestyle.

Entry is via a custom pivot door that opens into a double-height foyer. This level is home to two guest bedrooms and a bathroom, plus the master suite. Reminiscent of a resort, the grand master bedroom boasts electric blinds, air-conditioning, a large walk-through robe, and is open to the ensuite where the luxurious soaking tub takes in sweeping views over the treetops and out to the ocean.

Head down a small flight of stairs to the flexible living space. Here, there is a study nook and oversized bedroom with ensuite bathroom, plus an open-plan living room that spills out to a sunny poolside deck.

There is also a kitchenette with dishwasher, storage, fridge and servery windows that open out to the terrace. Entertain friends or send the kids down to burn off energy in the sparkling lap pool and on the grassed yard.

The upper-level is home to the main living spaces. A designer kitchen is complete with a suite of Miele appliances including a dishwasher and induction cooktop, an abundance of storage and a large island bench with stone waterfall benchtop.

The kitchen overlooks the spacious living and dining area, flanked by two balconies. The main balcony is oversized and partially covered so you can sit back, relax and start your day with a cuppa in hand while soaking up the beautiful ocean views.

A powder room completes this level, while electric blinds and gorgeous blackbutt timber floors are just some of the extra features. The floorplan also features a double garage with built-in storage and a large laundry room.

This beautiful abode has been updated throughout and while it's been a popular holiday rental in the past, it is now ready for families in need of room to move and play. Wander down to the pristine sands of the beach or the popular local café, while Noosa Heads and the national park are all within easy reach.

SUNRISE BEACH

65 Orient Drive

4 Bed, 3 Bath, 2 Car, Pool

Features: Beautiful design by M Design, fully self-contained downstairs area, stunning ocean views from upper level

Price: By negotiation

Agent: Century 21 Conolly Hay Group

Contact: Jonathan Tomasini 0401 807 697

Inspection: By appointment