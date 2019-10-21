'Family Court bomb' trial judge shown car explosive test

Leonard Warwick, 72, has pleaded not guilty to four murders and 20 other offences relating to seven events between February 1980 and July 1985, alleged to have flowed from a drawn-out custody battle with his ex-wife.

A police test replicating what could have happened if a man hadn't spotted a bomb under his car bonnet has been shown at the trial of Sydney's alleged Family Court bomber.

The test, which took place in November 2015 at a bomb range in western NSW, resulted in the Holden Torano being destroyed in a cloud of smoke and debris being scattered across a wide area, including up in a tree.

Peter Tall, who lived in a home formerly owned by a Family Law Court solicitor, has previously given evidence about finding a bomb under his car bonnet when he opened it to do some repairs more than 30 years ago.

"I thought this is not good," Mr Tall told the NSW Supreme Court trial.

He'd sat in the car and put the key in the ignition before changing his mind about moving the Holden Torana into the garage to do some work on the morning of February 10, 1985.

On Monday, Justice Peter Garling - who is hearing the trial without a jury - was shown the police video of a replication of the explosives found under the bonnet being detonated.

The trial continues.