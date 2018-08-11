Menu
Login
Fire crews were called to the scene of a car fire overnight.
Fire crews were called to the scene of a car fire overnight. Contributed
News

Car catches fire underneath unit block

Chloe Lyons
by
11th Aug 2018 8:46 AM

INVESTIGATIONS are under way into the cause of a car fire at a Coast unit block overnight.

Emergency services were called to a Poinciana Ave, Tewantin address following reports a vehicle was on fire in a drive way underneath the building.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews arrived on scene at 9.15pm and the fire was extinguished six minutes later.

The spokeswoman said it was unclear what caused the blaze, but investigations were continuing.

No one was injured in the incident.

breaking car fire emergency fire queensland fire and emergency service tewantin
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Ramming home safety for young drivers with dummy run

    Ramming home safety for young drivers with dummy run

    News Rotary helping save lives of young people on roads

    • 11th Aug 2018 10:51 AM
    Another one bites the dust in Noosa

    Another one bites the dust in Noosa

    News Jewellery store closed after nearly a decade

    Zabe is new Tewantin hotspot

    Zabe is new Tewantin hotspot

    News Changes happening at Tewantin favourite

    Local Partners