Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A car has crashed off a bridge and sunk to the bottom of a crocodile-prone waterway.
A car has crashed off a bridge and sunk to the bottom of a crocodile-prone waterway.
Offbeat

Car crashes off bridge into crocodile-infested creek

by Chris Calcino
27th Dec 2019 1:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CAR has crashed off a bridge and sunk to the bottom of a crocodile-prone waterway at Yorkeys Knob.

Police were called to the Dunne Rd crash site at about 9pm Thursday night with reports of a 31-year-old Townsville man losing control of his vehicle.

A man was taken to hospital after he crashed his 2008 Audi sedan into Half Moon Creek at Dunne Rd in Yorkeys Knob. PICTURE: SUPPLIED
A man was taken to hospital after he crashed his 2008 Audi sedan into Half Moon Creek at Dunne Rd in Yorkeys Knob. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

The 2008-model Audi had veered off the road and into Half Moon Creek.

No other cars were involved in the smash.

The driver was taken to Cairns Hospital for observation but was not injured.

The car was still at the bottom of the creek this morning.

A man was taken to hospital after he crashed his 2008 Audi sedan into Half Moon Creek at Dunne Rd in Yorkeys Knob. PICTURE: SUPPLIED
A man was taken to hospital after he crashed his 2008 Audi sedan into Half Moon Creek at Dunne Rd in Yorkeys Knob. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

Half Moon Creek feeds into a declared fish habitat area with extensive mangroves and home to barramundi, blue salmon, bream, estuary cod, grunter, mangrove jack, queenfish, whiting and tiger prawns.

A man was taken to hospital after he crashed his 2008 Audi sedan into Half Moon Creek at Dunne Rd in Yorkeys Knob. PICTURE: SUPPLIED
A man was taken to hospital after he crashed his 2008 Audi sedan into Half Moon Creek at Dunne Rd in Yorkeys Knob. PICTURE: SUPPLIED
A man was taken to hospital after he crashed his 2008 Audi sedan into Half Moon Creek at Dunne Rd in Yorkeys Knob. PICTURE: SUPPLIED
A man was taken to hospital after he crashed his 2008 Audi sedan into Half Moon Creek at Dunne Rd in Yorkeys Knob. PICTURE: SUPPLIED
car crash crocodiles wildlife

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Local disability provider sees rapid employment growth

        premium_icon Local disability provider sees rapid employment growth

        News Sunshine Butterflies have been recognised as one of the largest employers in the Noosa Shire after experience growth since 2017.

        Igniting a passion for higher learning

        Igniting a passion for higher learning

        News Education pathways for Peregian Springs students ignites real passion.

        Sign busts by council all adding up

        premium_icon Sign busts by council all adding up

        Council News Local business that survived the GFC now feeling council’s sign audit pain.