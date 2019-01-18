New car discounts go next level

THE first month of 2019 has car makers itching to make a solid sales start by clearing out their "old" 2018-plated stock.

In most cases these cars are identical to the 2019 stock now in dealerships or about to arrive on the docks but for buyers the upside of a year-old build plate is the prospect of decent discounts.

Here are some of the best deals this month - but be warned, most of these prices expire on January 31. Holden is a special case, with a four-day sale ending on Saturday in some states, so it's the case of first in, best decorated.

HATCHBACKS

Holden Astra: Base model starts at $21K

Holden has hacked the price of its already cheap Astra to $20,990 on the road for the base Astra R manual, the auto adding $1000. That's a saving of more than $3000 and the Red Lion is adding free scheduled servicing until 2022. The mid-spec Astra RS is $25,990 on the road, or roughly $4000 off.

Kia is doing deals on its Cerato, headlined by a saving of almost $5000 on the Sport Automatic version at $24,190 out the door.

The handy Mazda3 SP25 GT is $29,990 on the road this month, which amounts to free on-road costs, worth about $3000.

Other Mazda models are about $1000 more than their list price.

Hyundai i30 Active: About $2000 off

Hyundai's i30 Active is $22,990 for the manual and $24,990 for the auto with a $500 factory bonus, about $2000 off.

SUVS

Ford Escape Titanium: At $45,340 drive-away, or a discount of nearly $5000

If you fancy a Ford Escape at reasonable prices, put an Ambiente front-drive auto in the garage for $29,990, about $4300 less than usual. The high-spec Titanium all-wheel drive is better value again, its $45,340 drive-away deal being almost $5000 below the normal price.

Holden will put a top of the line Trax LTZ in your drive for $5000 less than usual. The $28,990 deal also includes free servicing until 2022. The entry level Trailblazer LT is about $6700 off at $45,990 drive-away and includes the same servicing deal.

Mitsubishi Outlander: Base model at $30K is about $5000 off

Mitsubishi's base Outlander ES is $29,990 with a $1000 bonus (about $5000 off) and comes with a seven-year/150,000km warranty.

UTES

Australia's most popular vehicle, the Toyota HiLux, can be had for a discount of almost $9000 for the SR5 at $52,990. At the top of the HiLux range, the Rugged is $61,990 out the door, or roughly $5000 less than the original on-road price.

2018 Mitsubishi Triton: There are deals on the 2019 version, too; save $4K to $11K

Mitsubishi has muscled up the Triton for 2019 with a chunkier, angular look and is already doing deals on the new version. A GLS Premium Triton is $50,990 on the road, which is about $4000 off.

Cross-shop it against a 2018 GLS (without the 2019 car's rear diff lock) is and the latter is $11,000 cheaper at $39,990 drive-away. If you're a fashionista the choice is obvious; bargain-hunters also know where to look.

Ford's 4WD Ranger XLS is great value at $42,990 on the road, almost $11,000 off the standard price. The XLT ups the ante to $52,990 but is still almost $8000 cheaper than the regular on-the-road price.

Mazda BT-50: Last year’s model is averaging about $7000 off

Mazda isn't missing out with 4WD 2018 BT-50s averaging about $7000 off the book price, plus free on-road costs.