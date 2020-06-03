Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Car veers of cliff on the Great Ocean Road in Victoria.
Car veers of cliff on the Great Ocean Road in Victoria.
News

Car drives off cliff on Great Ocean Road

by Ally Foster
3rd Jun 2020 3:37 PM

A car has crashed into the sea after veering off a cliff while driving along Victoria's Great Ocean Road this afternoon.

Multiple emergency crews have been called to the scene in Lorne following reports a vehicle had gone over the edge of a cliff near Lorne.

Victoria Police Sergeant Megan Stefanec is it is not known how many people were inside the vehicle when the crash occurred.

"Investigators have been told a car travelling on the Great Ocean Road left the roadway and veered over a cliff into the ocean about 1.20pm today," she said in a statement.

"The cause of the crash is yet to be determined and the investigation is ongoing."

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any dashcam footage of the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

More to come.

Originally published as Car drives off cliff on Great Ocean Road

More Stories

breaking great ocean road vehicle accident victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police on the hunt for Coast vehicle thieves

        premium_icon Police on the hunt for Coast vehicle thieves

        Crime Sunshine Coast police are again seeking information after a strong of vehicle thefts across the region recently.

        Restrictions lifting: What you need to know

        premium_icon Restrictions lifting: What you need to know

        News Coronavirus Qld: What you need to know as restrictions are lifted

        Unlucky boatie says he’s not the only one needs rescuing

        premium_icon Unlucky boatie says he’s not the only one needs rescuing

        News Noosa local says he’s not the only one struggling out there on the Noosa River.

        Border wars: Premier ‘no idea what she’s doing’

        premium_icon Border wars: Premier ‘no idea what she’s doing’

        News Premier has 'no idea' how much tourism industry is suffering