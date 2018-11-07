Menu
Login
A burning car is causing traffic chaos on the Bruce Highway heading south at Bribie Island.
A burning car is causing traffic chaos on the Bruce Highway heading south at Bribie Island. Facebook
News

Car engulfed in flames on Bruce Hwy sparks delays

Matty Holdsworth
by
7th Nov 2018 2:39 PM

VIDEO footage has emerged of a car completely engulfed in flames on the Bruce Highway, south of the Sunshine Coast.

The vehicle is located in the southbound lanes of the highway at Caboolture, just before the Bribie Island Road off-ramp.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services had three crews attend the scene at 1.25pm.

 

A QFES spokeswoman said the vehicle was "well-involved" but confined to the engine bay.

It was extinguished by 1.30pm.

Queensland Police Service are on scene and a spokeswoman said the vehicle looked to have "fallen off a tow truck".

She said the highway was moving, but "slow".

Rebecca Arici drove past the vehicle and posted the video on social media.

car emergency fire qfes qps sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Full moon dinner a big winner

    Full moon dinner a big winner

    News Recent fundraising dinner under the moon will proved money to continue the work of school chaplains across the Noosa District.

    Joy's card signed by all the aces

    Joy's card signed by all the aces

    News Bridge club celebrates Joy's 95th

    Healthy Harlod makes a visit

    Healthy Harlod makes a visit

    News Life Education van stops at Tewantin

    What's on at the movies

    What's on at the movies

    News You guide to what's showing on the big screen this week

    Local Partners