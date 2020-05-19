Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
CRASHES: Two separate incidents were reported within half an hour this morning.
CRASHES: Two separate incidents were reported within half an hour this morning.
News

Car hits pole in Beaconsfield, man injured in Marian crash

Melanie Whiting
19th May 2020 7:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services have been called to two separate crashes in the region within half an hour this morning.

A 4WD towing a caravan hit a light pole in Beaconsfield about 6.20am, police said.

The incident caused traffic to bank up at the busy Mackay Bucasia Road and Golf Links Road intersection, with one lane blocked.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics attended the scene, but the occupant of the vehicle declined transport.

Earlier this morning, a man in his 50s was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Anzac Avenue, Marian at 5.54am.

He was taken to hospital in a stable condition with neck and leg injuries.

beaconsfield marian crash police news queensland ambulace service
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Frenzy over $12 iPhone deal

    Frenzy over $12 iPhone deal
    • 19th May 2020 9:59 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coast food business served hefty fine for ingredient blunder

        premium_icon Coast food business served hefty fine for ingredient blunder

        News The ACCC issued the Coast-based company with an infringement notice for allegedly misleading consumers.

        EXPLAINED: How schools will change due to COVID-19

        premium_icon EXPLAINED: How schools will change due to COVID-19

        Education Queensland schools to reopen for all students starting May 25

        Q&A: Mailman recalls dice with death

        premium_icon Q&A: Mailman recalls dice with death

        News This week we spend five minutes with rural mailman Ken Coleman.

        ‘What went wrong’: New cases as aged care probe launched

        ‘What went wrong’: New cases as aged care probe launched

        News Health authorities provide latest on Queensland’s coronavirus cases