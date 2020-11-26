Car mounts footpath, crashes into palm tree in Mackay CBD

A car has crashed into a palm tree at the corner of Sydney and Gordon St in the Mackay CBD. Picture: Tara Miko

A CAR has mounted a footpath and crashed into a tree in the Mackay CBD.

Emergency services were called to the corner of Sydney and Gordon St about 6.35am following reports of a crash outside the Jamaica Blue cafe.

They arrived to find a vehicle completely mounted onto the footpath and a palm tree knocked over only a short distance from the Mackay police station.

A Queensland Police spokesman was unable to provide the cause of the crash at this stage.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the patient was not injured and did not require transport to hospital.

Traffic in the area has not been impacted.

A public bench was ripped out from the ground in the crash.

Council staff have been alerted to clean up the area and the car has been towed from the scene.

Damage caused by a car crash at the corner of Sydney and Gordon St in the Mackay CBD. Picture: Tara Miko

