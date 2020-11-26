Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A car has crashed into a palm tree at the corner of Sydney and Gordon St in the Mackay CBD. Picture: Tara Miko
A car has crashed into a palm tree at the corner of Sydney and Gordon St in the Mackay CBD. Picture: Tara Miko
News

Car mounts footpath, crashes into palm tree in Mackay CBD

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
26th Nov 2020 7:00 AM | Updated: 9:37 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A CAR has mounted a footpath and crashed into a tree in the Mackay CBD.

Emergency services were called to the corner of Sydney and Gordon St about 6.35am following reports of a crash outside the Jamaica Blue cafe.

They arrived to find a vehicle completely mounted onto the footpath and a palm tree knocked over only a short distance from the Mackay police station.

A car has crashed into a palm tree at the corner of Sydney and Gordon St in the Mackay CBD. Picture: Tara Miko
A car has crashed into a palm tree at the corner of Sydney and Gordon St in the Mackay CBD. Picture: Tara Miko

A Queensland Police spokesman was unable to provide the cause of the crash at this stage.

More stories:

Murder accused charged with pole assault and car damage

Mum of four ignores disqualification to get kids to school

'Bleak' future for drug dealer with 'deplorable' history

A car has crashed into a palm tree at the corner of Sydney and Gordon St in the Mackay CBD. Picture: Tara Miko
A car has crashed into a palm tree at the corner of Sydney and Gordon St in the Mackay CBD. Picture: Tara Miko

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the patient was not injured and did not require transport to hospital.

Traffic in the area has not been impacted.

A public bench was ripped out from the ground in the crash.

Council staff have been alerted to clean up the area and the car has been towed from the scene.

Damage caused by a car crash at the corner of Sydney and Gordon St in the Mackay CBD. Picture: Tara Miko
Damage caused by a car crash at the corner of Sydney and Gordon St in the Mackay CBD. Picture: Tara Miko

Subscriber benefits:

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

WATCH: Your guide to reading the Daily Mercury online

editors picks emergency services mackay cbd mackay crash traffic accidents
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bushfire evacuation sparks teen’s climate crusade

        Premium Content Bushfire evacuation sparks teen’s climate crusade

        News Climate change hit home to 15-year-old environmental advocate Olivia Hoger last year when a fire storm forced her family to flee Peregian Beach.

        MEGA GALLERY: Party far from over for Noosa Schoolies

        Premium Content MEGA GALLERY: Party far from over for Noosa Schoolies

        News In photos: Tuesday night festivities for Noosa schoolies.

        Party bus offers Noosa Schoolies ‘celebration to remember’

        Premium Content Party bus offers Noosa Schoolies ‘celebration to remember’

        Business A Coast mobile party business says it wants to get Noosa Schoolies off the beach...

        Kindy teacher welcomes next generation to great outdoors

        Premium Content Kindy teacher welcomes next generation to great outdoors

        Education She taught the dad as a kid and now she is teaching his daughter