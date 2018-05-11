Car parks drained away by Noosa Civic car wash proposal

WASHED AWAY: The overhead plans of the proposed Noosa Civic car wash that will soak up parking spaces if approved.

ONE of Noosa Civic's prime parking areas will be ripped up and redeveloped as a car wash if Noosa councillors accept planning advice and approve an application now before council.

Mirose Pty Ltd has wants to amend the existing development approval to replace 14 existing parking spaces and eight designated pick up/drop off spaces for the facility.

The proposal includes a hand washing area, vacuum and detailing area. Mirose has submitted a stormwater and waste water management plan to discharge into the Civic's existing treatment device. A 100mm bund (barrier) is proposed around the perimeter of the washing area to prevent rainwater entering waste water with waste water discharged to a grated drain and treated on-site.

"The proposed car wash is considered in keeping with the overall outcomes sought for the shire business centre in the Noosaville locality code,” a council report said.

"The proposed car wash facility is considered ancillary and subordinate to the car parking use in the precinct and considered complementary to the core retail use on the site on the adjoining precinct.”

However, planning committee councillors this were left bemused as to this application for a "carwash in a carpark”.

Cr Ingrid Jackson said she was "very familiar” with this parking area, which had very few entries to the site and raised access issues.

"Generally what happens is this area gets most filled with parking because they're all located near the (covered parking) umbrellas or awnings and also (it's) near Big W and Woolworths,” she said.

"Why would they choose to place this here which is one of the premium parking areas? I'm not worried about loss of parking area, but I'm aware that up here (on the eastern side) there is less use.

"It's hard to get to. Internally traffic is quite bad because of the layout.”

Staff said that was the applicant's decision, while Mayor Tony Wellington and council CEO Bret de Chastel presumed this was for maximum visibility to the passing traffic.

"I must admit I found it difficult (to fathom), taking my parker's hat off and putting my councillor's hat off, because that's a horrible site,” Cr Brian Stockwell said.

He said this was a "fairly sizeable reduction in car parking” and he asked if Mirose had done a car parking study to measure any impacts on the shopping centre.

"But then that's their business. It's not going to have any flow-ons to other businesses outside, it's not a public street,” he said.

"It will be an inconvenience to their patrons only, it won't have an ongoing public effect.”

The matter will be voted on next Thursday at council's ordinary meeting.