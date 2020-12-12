Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Car ploughs into protesters in New York City
Car ploughs into protesters in New York City
News

Car ploughs into protesters in NYC

12th Dec 2020 8:40 AM

A car has crashed into a crowd of protesters in New York City.

Footage from the scene, filmed by a bystander known as Ben C, shows the Manhattan East Side intersection swarming with police and stretchers being wheeled in.

CBS New York reports six people were injured and have been taken to local hospitals.

Witness Dina Regine filmed one person being arrested at the scene after the collision.

 

 

 

The New York City Police Department asked people to avoid the area "due to a vehicle collision involving multiple pedestrians" just after 4pm on Friday.

 

 

 

The protest was being held in solidarity with those on a hunger strike at an ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) facility in Bergen County, New Jersey.

Originally published as Car ploughs into protesters in NYC

More Stories

Show More
america crash editors picks nyc pedestrians protesters

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Where to catch your free bus in Noosa today

        Premium Content Where to catch your free bus in Noosa today

        News The Go Noosa program is now back until January 26 with the popular free loop bus and TransLink buses.

        $4b golden summer to sizzle for Qld tourism

        Premium Content $4b golden summer to sizzle for Qld tourism

        News Queensland bracing for $4 billion windfall in golden summer

        Bite Club: It’s exclusive but you don’t want to join

        Premium Content Bite Club: It’s exclusive but you don’t want to join

        News Welcome to Bite Club: Shark attack victims tell their horrific tales

        RACQ names Coast road as ‘worst’ in state

        RACQ names Coast road as ‘worst’ in state

        News Hinterland locals are particularly concerned about their safety as large quarry...