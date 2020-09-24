Mum and bub hit as car ploughs off cliff

A woman and her one-year-old child have been injured after they were struck by a car as it hurtled down a cliff in Newcastle and onto the beach below.

The female driver was also injured in the crash which was witnessed by the child's father.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman told news.com.au they were called to Bar Beach just after 10.15am on Thursday to treat three people including a child.

Eight crews and a specialist medical team were sent to the scene where paramedics treated the female driver for minor injuries, a 40-year-old woman for a serious leg injury and her one-year-old child for a minor head injury.

All three were taken to John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition.

The scene at Bar Beach in Newcastle on Thursday morning. Picture: Peter Lorimer

NSW Police were also called to the crash site.

A police spokesman told the Newcastle Herald the child's father was in the water at the time and "he saw it all happen".

"Police have been told the white Volkswagen Golf drove off the cliff from the top car park and landed on the sand," NSW Police said in a statement on Thursday.

"A 40-year-old woman and her infant child, who were on the beach, were struck by the car.

"The woman sustained possible leg fractures and was taken to John Hunter Hospital for treatment. The child suffered minor scratches.

"The driver of the Volkswagen, a 32-year-old woman, was treated at the scene for minor injuries before being taken to the same hospital where she will also undergo mandatory testing."

Police are also investigating reports there was a male passenger in the Volkswagen.

City of Newcastle council lifeguards supported the emergency response.

We are aware of an incident at Bar Beach, City of Newcastle staff are on hand to support the emergency services at the scene. — City of Newcastle (@CityNewcastle) September 24, 2020

NSW Ambulance Inspector Jason Saper said: "It's a miracle no one was seriously injured."

"We did a fantastic job today under very intense and difficult circumstances," he said.

"They are very lucky to be alive, it was a significant fall from the cliff.

"The car took a substantial dive off the cliff and it was a miracle to find everyone alive when we arrived on scene."

One witness, Denise Bloomfield, told the The Newcastle News the vehicle was "airborne".

She said she was walking with a friend when it went "straight over" the edge of the cliff.

"I said 'holy crap'," Ms Bloomfield said.

"I heard a bang and it was gone."

The car park and cliff at Bar Beach, Newcastle on a normal day..Source:Supplied

The white fence bordering the Bar Beach car park, next to the lookout, has been flattened.

"The car park has been cleared and members of the public are being advised to avoid the area," police said.

"A retrieval operation is underway to remove the vehicle from the beach."

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has dashcam footage, is urged to come forward.

Reports can be made to Crime Stoppers via 1800 333 000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.