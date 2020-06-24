Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Car rams shopping centre in jewellery heist

by Brianna Morris-Grant
24th Jun 2020 11:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating after a car was used to break into a Coomera shopping centre in the early hours of this morning.

Officers were called just after 4.30am after the stolen sport utility vehicle (SUV) was driven into the main entrance of the Foxwell Rd business.

An offender then exited the silver Audi Q5, ran into the centre and used an "implement" to smash their way into a jewellery store.

Police released a CCTV image of the car. Photo: QLD Police
Police released a CCTV image of the car. Photo: QLD Police

They also smashed the display cabinets and stole trays of jewellery, before returning to the vehicle and fleeing the scene.

Extensive damage was done to the main entrance and the jewellery store.

Police believe the car, with distinctive roof racks, was stolen from Seven Hills on June 21, and will have substantial damage from being used in the offence.

Investigations are continuing.

Originally published as Car rams shopping centre in jewellery heist

More Stories

crime heist queensland crime thief

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teen mum and high school drop out’s $1 million business

        premium_icon Teen mum and high school drop out’s $1 million business

        News As a teen mum and a high school dropout, Noosa’s Jana Kingsford wasn’t expected to achieve much in life. Problem is, someone forgot to tell Jana.

        Morcombes honour Daily for pursuit of Daniel's story

        premium_icon Morcombes honour Daily for pursuit of Daniel's story

        Crime “To our newsroom, Bruce and Denise were more than just a story."

        Cooroy staying safe with a little help from its friends

        premium_icon Cooroy staying safe with a little help from its friends

        News A handful of Cooroy businesses have put their hands in their pockets for the safety...

        Why Queensland is the best place to be in Winter

        premium_icon Why Queensland is the best place to be in Winter

        Travel If you had to be trapped anywhere at the moment, Queensland would have to be it