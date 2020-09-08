Two cars were heavily damaged in a crash.

The owner of two stolen cars involved in a crash outside a Townsville police station says she feels "violated and angry" that thieves broke into her home.

Melanie Cox was asleep when thieves entered through the back door of her Kirwan home and stole the keys to two cars.

One of the cars, which was bought in March, was totalled in the crash.

Photos from the scene show how the car, a white sedan, appears to have been used to ram a black car belonging to a motorist.

Ms Cox said while she wasn't hurt in the incident, she was still shaken.

"Physically we are fine. But the shock is only just starting to wear off," she said.

"I feel violated and angry and completely devastated."

Ms Cox said she slept through the entire ordeal.

"We didn't hear anything. I sleep with white noise on," she said.

"(I) only became aware when my brother called me because he heard/seen my car, and heard my hubby's work vehicle had been used to get away from the crash."

The work vehicle was found dumped on Monday morning on Becks Drive by a member of the public.

Police have seized both cars for forensic examinations.

"Nothing is sacred anymore, you can't even be safe in your own home anymore. Enough already," Ms Cox said.

Police were last night still looking for the group of offenders.

Originally published as Car thefts leave owner shaken, 'violated'