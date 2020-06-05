Car versus embankment beside child care centre

Ambulance and emergency services attended a car over an embankment in Noosaville this afternoon.

AN elderly male driver crashed his car through the embankment near a childcare centre in Goodchap St this afternoon at Noosaville around 2pm and was wedged between a shed and wall.

Police, ambulance and a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called after reports of an entrapment beside the shopping centre which houses CQ University campus and the child care centre.

A Noosa QFES spokesman who attended the crashed Kia Grand vehicle, which was set up with wheelchair access on the back, said it drove through an embankment.

“Out the back of there’s a chain wire fence and he ended up through the embankment and ended wedged between block wall at the back and the industrial shed below it,” the spokesman said.

“It was a little bit tricky it (the vehicle) was all tied up in the fencing.

“He (the driver) was shaken but in pretty good spirits, the ambulance was already making an assessment when we got there.”